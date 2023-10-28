Amouranth, the well-known OnlyFans & Twitch sensation and content creator, recently announced an unconventional collaboration making waves. A prominent Polish brewery, 'The Order Of Yoni,' plans to introduce a unique beer flavour infused with her distinctive touch. This innovative beverage marks a bold move, even for someone who has gained internet fame for her hot tub streams, fart jars, bath waters and intriguing partnerships.

In an exclusive conversation with Dexerto, Amouranth, the adult star of the subscription-based 18+ website, hinted at this upcoming beverage, inspired by the success of drinks like Prime by Logan Paul and KSI. She expressed her excitement about the venture, confirming her involvement in the creation of this special brew.

Amouranth's Collab with a Beer Company to Brew a New Flavour Using Her Vaginal Yeast:

Amouranth is collabing with a beer company to brew a new flavor using her vaginal yeast pic.twitter.com/ujyTzc9IoH — Dexerto (@Dexerto) October 26, 2023

The Order Of Yoni, known for its distinctive approach to brewing, has been utilizing unique ingredients for years, including models' contributions. Amouranth's collaboration with this brewery promises a one-of-a-kind beer that's sure to pique the curiosity of her dedicated audience and beer enthusiasts alike.

This unexpected partnership highlights the creativity and innovation in the world of online content creation and beverage production. Stay tuned for more details on this exciting project that combines the worlds of internet sensation and craft brewing. “I’m actually working with a beverage company. It’s not my own. I’m still doing that project. There’s a beer company. They’re European. They want me to send in my vaginal yeast,” the streamer revealed.

Yoni's website provides an in-depth look into their meticulous process. This involves the careful isolation of lactic acid bacteria, followed by a rigorous safety protocol to ensure the exclusive use of healthy lactobacillus bacteria: “The gynecologist collects a vaginal smear from the models. These smears are taken to a laboratory where bacteria are isolated, cleaned, then analyzed and multiplied. At the end of the process, the bacteria are used to produce the pure lactic acid that goes into Yoni beer,” the website states.

Retweet if you want a free bottle of my beer pic.twitter.com/a7UGGb6LoZ — Amouranth (@Amouranth) October 27, 2023

Her income streams extend beyond OnlyFans and Twitch, as Amouranth has also made strategic investments that further enhance her earnings. For those following this online personality, it may be common knowledge that she recently made an unexpected move by purchasing a couple of gas stations."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2023 11:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).