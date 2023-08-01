Ever since Oppenheimer was released, fans cannot stop talking about the XXX scene in it that apparently has taken everyone by surprise. Cillian Murphy stated that the sexual encounters he had with Florence Pugh in Oppenheimer were 'not gratuitous.' The 47-year-old Irish actor, who plays J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's summer blockbuster, talked about Pugh's brief appearance. The "father of the atomic bomb," Oppenheimer, who Murphy portrays in the movie, had a relationship with Tatlock before and during his marriage to Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer, played by Emily Blunt. 'Oppenheimer 15 Mins Sex Scene' Funny Memes & Tweets: Netizens Break the Internet with Hilarious Posts Taking Over Twitter.

According to Variety, the R-rated historical drama made $80.5 million in its first weekend. The two films, along with Greta Gerwig's "Barbie," have spawned the phenomenon known as "Barbenheimer," making their combined opening weekend the fourth-largest overall weekend in movie history. For the movie, which follows the life of the Manhattan Project physicist over multiple decades from the 1920s to the 1960s, Murphy has discussed his resolve to lose weight.

The Christopher Nolan film, which centres on the "father of the atomic bomb" J. Robert Oppenheimer has Murphy as the title character. In the meantime, Oppenheimer's sex scene that alludes to the Hindu sacred text Bhagavad Gita has caused controversy in India. It also appears in the Bhagavad Gita when the God Vishnu assumes his many-armed form and says the same thing to impress Prince Arjuna while attempting to convince him to carry out his duty.

Oppenheimer's complicated and intense relationship with his mistress Jean (Pugh) is a major plot strand, the movie represents director Christopher Nolan's first love story. When production on Oppenheimer was announced in September 2021, Nolan's wife, producer Emma Thomas, sought Murphy to play the lead.

Oppenheimer Sex Scenes Go Viral on Reddit:

The movie Oppenheimer has a R rating due to "some sexuality, nudity, and language." It's the first movie by the director, who is known for works like The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Tenet, Dunkirk, Interstellar, and more, to feature explicit sexual content.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 01, 2023 03:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).