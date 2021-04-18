London, April 18: A topless woman who was running through the streets shouting “save the planet” just as Prince Philip’s royal ceremonial funeral got underway at Windsor Castle on Saturday has been arrested by the police.

The woman ran into the street at the castle gates soon after a national minute’s silence marked the start of the funeral ceremony inside at St. George’s Chapel. She then jumped onto a statue of Queen Victoria before several officers removed her from the scene on Castle Hill and could be seen wrapping her with a cloth before arresting her. Dressed only in shorts, sunglasses and a cap the woman was dragged away by officers as they asked people to move. Meghan Markle Watched Prince Philip's Funeral From California Home.

Thames Valley Police had earlier issued an appeal to prevent gathering in large crowds and watch the funeral procession and ceremony for the Duke of Edinburgh on television instead, in keeping with the coronavirus lockdown restrictions on large gatherings.

“In line with the Royal Household wishes we would like to remind people that due to the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic, they should avoid visiting the town today and instead pay their respects by watching television coverage, joining the nation observing a minute’s silence or signing the online book of condolence,” a Thames Valley Police statement said.

“Our officers will be out and about on patrol in Windsor as normal and there will be a range of visible and not so visible security measures in place to ensure everyone’s safety. We would especially encourage everyone who is in Windsor today to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious to officers immediately,” the statement said.

Hundreds of officers had been deployed as part of the security measures in and around the castle, the Queen’s royal residence in Berkshire, south-east England.

The funeral ceremony in the chapel went on uninterrupted as the Queen led senior members of the royal family in mourning her husband and consort of 73 years, who died peacefully last week on Friday.

At the end of the ceremony, the Duke’s coffin was carried to his resting place in the royal vault beneath St. George’s Chapel.