Rose Day marks the start of the exciting, fun-filled, and romantic Valentine Week. It is observed by people around the world every year on February 7. Rose Day 2025 falls on Friday, February 7. The day is celebrated by people expressing their love and affection for another by gifting roses. Couples and lovers, especially, surprise each other with roses, stunning floral arrangements, and custom-made beautiful rose decorations and gifts. It is not just couples; even friends and family members gift each other roses and flowers on this day to express admiration and gratitude. However, the day also sparks a wave of funny Rose Day memes, GIFs, and relatable singles jokes. Rose Day 2025 Wishes and Greetings: Share HD Images, Wallpapers, Sweet Messages and Thoughtful Quotes With Loved Ones To Celebrate the Start of Valentine Week.

Every rose has a distinct colour that has a different and special meaning. For instance, red roses symbolise passion and love, black roses represent farewell and mystery, white roses symbolise purity and innocence, and yellow roses symbolise friendship. Lovers, couples, and friends gift each other roses accordingly. On Rose Day, people not only share roses; they also send heartfelt messages, wishes, and greetings to one another. However, even as many celebrate the day and spread the joy and positivity of the season, there are others and even singles for whom the day or celebration makes no difference, sparking hilarious memes. What better way to kick off the Rose Day celebrations than with hilarious memes and jokes? Add a dose of laughter with these funny Rose Day memes, jokes, GIFs, and images. Happy Rose Day 2025: Cupcakes, Tea, Cookies and More, Delicious Rose-Themed Recipes That Are a Must-Try To Celebrate the First Day of Valentine Week (Watch Videos).

Rose Day Memes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Memes of Bilaspur (@memes_of_bilaspur)

How I Celebrate

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kapur (@chefkunal)

Makes No Difference?!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Idioticschool (Accepting Soon) (@idioticschool)

ROFL!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucknow { 𝐋𝐮𝐜𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐌𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐬 } (@lucknow_memes)

Time To Get Rich

Rose Day Jokes

Happy Rose Day (To Couples) Happy Rose Jaisa Day (To All The Singles)😂#RoseDay — Mohammed Arsalan (@arsalan_arsu) February 7, 2020

Wait, It’s Rose Day?

#RoseDay Roses When They Realise Tomorrow Is 7th Feb😂 pic.twitter.com/dGq4R0QwxG — Flykon Abhishek (@abhishek_flykon) February 6, 2020

Rose Day is a great way to start the Valentine Week. It sets the tone for the rest of the celebrations that follow and, of course, for Valentine’s Day as well. However you choose to celebrate the day, we hope you have a great one. But don’t forget to share these Rose Day memes with loved ones. Even if you forget to get a rose, these memes and jokes will surely add a dose of laughter to your loved ones’ day and bring a smile to their face.

