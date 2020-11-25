Scotland makes tampons and pads available for free and becomes a first one at that. Period tax and period poverty has been subjects debated from quite some time and now Scotland has finally passed the landmark judgement to allow free and universal access to menstrual products, including tampons and pads, in public facilities. This step against period poverty marks for a huge step inspiring the rest of the world as well. The Period Products bill received unanimous voting from the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday and now women get free access to tampons and pads in public places. Alappuzha Gives Away 5000 Menstrual Cups to Women to Reduce Sanitary Pad Wastage; Kerala Municipality Sets an Example.

This comes months after initial support from the lawmakers. According to the new law, period products will be available for free for the women in public buildings including schools and universities across Scotland. The local authorities and education providers will ensure the products are available free of charges. "The campaign has been backed by a wide coalition, including trades unions, women's organisations and charities. Scotland will not be the last country to make period poverty history", " Monica Lennon said to CNN. She was the one to introduce the bill last year and after the vote, she said the decision was "a signal to the world that free universal access to period products can be achieved."

The Period Products (Free Provision) Scotland Bill passed through the first stage with 112 votes there was no opposition against the bill. It is said to cost Edinburgh an estimated $31.2 million a year. The bill's accompanying financial memorandum estimates it could cost around £8.7 million a year by 2022, depending on the number of women who will take advantage of the free products. "Proud to vote for this groundbreaking legislation, making Scotland the first country in the world to provide free period products for all who need them. An important policy for women and girls," Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on her official Twitter page after the vote.

Back home in India, small steps are being taken to help period poverty. Steps like giving women commuters travelling between Noida and Greater Noida sanitary pads free of cost at all the 21 stations on the route took place this year.

