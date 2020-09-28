We see a lot of dreams of a daily basis, many of which we do not know the exact meaning about. Many of them have seen people dreaming about see a lamp in their dreams. While some have seen lighting a lamp, others have seen a lamp without oil. It depends on what exactly you see in the dream and is based on the act you are doing in the dream. It is depended on how you react to the lamp in the dream. A lamp with bright light shows happiness and good fortune. While a dim may show envy and jealousy. If the light of the lamp is suddenly seen going down, it may possibly mean a sign of trouble and misfortune. If the burning lamp falls down, it means there is a potential danger or misfortune awaiting. Did You See Mountains in Your Dreams? Know the Meaning and Interpretation of Seeing Hills in While Sleeping.

If you see yourself carrying a lamp from one room to another, it foretells your independence and freedom. Often people are foretold about upcoming things through their dreams, hence it is important to understand what a particular dream or an aspect of it is trying to convey to you. If you see yourself switch off a lamp, it may indicate that money will be used for a good purpose. Snakes in Dreams? What does it Symbolise? Know The Meaning of Seeing Serpents While Sleeping.

However, in the dream, if you incidentally dropped the lamp, it may showcase unexpected traps from people who act as your friends or loved ones. It is a reminder to be vigilant and not get swayed away by sweet words. If you switch on the lamp and has different colours, it may denote that you are in a comfortable period financially. Introspect your dream, list down the elements in the dream and try to understand what it is trying to tell you.

