Sushant Singh Rajput’s Old Video on MS Dhoni’s Cricket Trivia is Going Viral

Viral Team Latestly| Jun 18, 2020 09:23 AM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput's Old Video on MS Dhoni's Cricket Trivia is Going Viral
Sushant Singh Rajput, MS Dhoni (Photo Credits: @BCCI/Twitter and Getty Images)

Sushant Sigh Rajput played MS Dhoni's role with perfection in the former Indian captain's biopic 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'. Sushant's hard work was appreciated by everyone as he copied Dhoni's unorthodox batting style. While preparing for the role, Sushant spent some time with Dhoni as well. It was necessary for him to know Dhoni closely to portray the role with ease. 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' released in 2016 and during the promotions of the movie Sushant took a trivia about Dhoni and his cricket. The old video is now going viral following the actor's death. MS Dhoni Shocked and Shattered Following Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death, Reveals 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' Director Neeraj Pandey.

The video was back then shared by BCCI's Twitter handle. Sushant scored four out of five in the rapid-fire round. The only question Sushant missed out on was about boundaries Dhoni hit during his innings of 183 in an ODI. Sushant's knowledge about Dhoni's record left everyone impressed. When Sushant Singh Rajput Impressed Sachin Tendulkar With His Batting Skills While Preparing for MS Dhoni Biopic.

Here's the Old Video Going Viral

This is not the first video which has gone viral post-Sushant's death. Earlier, some of the scenes from the movie 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' also went viral. People also shared old videos of Sushant playing cricket. The 34-year-old was last seen in movie Drive.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2020 09:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

