SHAWOLs are thrilled as the wait is finally over! K-Pop boy band, SHINee is back, after a break of almost two years with their special virtual event, “The Ringtone: SHINee is Back.” Can fans stay calm! No way! From preparing for the live streaming event to finally being able to watch the singers perform, SHAWOLs are overwhelmed at the moment. The event will look back at the band’s career and introduce some new music too. Members Onew, Minho, Key, and Taemin meet their fans through the virtual event and are also expected to drop some major spoilers for their upcoming album! As the boy band finally made a 2021 comeback, social media is flooded with hashtags and clips celebrating the moment.

January 31 seems to be a classic day for the K-Pop fans. Blackpink hosted their first-ever live streaming concert online, and now it is time for SHINee to unveil their major comeback. The Ringtone: SHINee Is Back is live from 7:00 PM KST, (3:30 PM IST). Sharing previous years’ concerts’ glimpses and more, the K-Pop singers have a virtual session with their fans. The event is also expected to serve a preview of the upcoming new album, although the release date is still unknown. You can tune in to the live event via YouTube and V Live.

no one can touch me bye#SHINee_THE_RINGTONE 💎 pic.twitter.com/AtFbZXwPy4 — 2021 SHINee is bacc 💎 (@shineenthusiast) January 31, 2021

SHINee’s label SM Entertainment first announced the comeback on New Year’s Day during the SMTOWN Live ‘Culture Humanity’ concert. The last time K-Pop fans heard new music from the group was The Story of Light album series in mid-2018 and a final single that September. Three members of the group, Onew, Minho and Key then went on for their national service in South Korea’s military.

