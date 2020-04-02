Tiger View in Google 3D Animals Is Boring? Download These HD Photos and Mobile Screensavers of Fierce Tigers Instead!

File Image: Pexels

The fascination of bringing wildlife to your room seems to be fading slowly. Yes, Google 3D Animals features that allowed users to view animals and birds such as lion, tiger, giant panda, emperor penguin, macaw, octopus, python, pug, cat, horse and many more have been a big rage among people during coronavirus lockdown. Netizens took pictures of themselves posing with these fascinating animals in their living rooms and posted it online. However, the fad is slowly dying. But not before evoking curiosity about these magnificent animals. And speaking of magnificence, one animal that crosses everyone’s mind is a tiger. Tigers are incredibly powerful, fierce, raw, and a symbol of strength. So, if you’re bored of viewing tiger in Google 3D Animals, download these HD photos and mobile screensavers of fierce tigers instead. Giant Panda 3D View on Google Not Working, View Cutest HD Photos & WhatsApp Stickers of Pandas and Download Them for Free Online!

Watching a tiger before your eyes is an experience of a lifetime. While the lion might be the king of the jungle, the tiger is no less royal. It is the largest cat species and a member of the genus Panthera. Its dark vertical stripes on orangish-brown fur with a lighter underside are the most distinguishing feature. Tigers are also named as the National Animal of India. If you wish to go for tiger spotting in India, some of the famous tiger reserves are - Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh/ Maharashtra borders, Satpura Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra, Kaziranga National Park in Assam, Nagarhole Tiger Reserve in Karnataka, Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Karnataka and more. But for now, you can download their amazing pictures and save them on your phone or laptop. Unable to View Lion in 3D in Your Space? Here’re 10 HD Wallpapers and Photos of Lions, the Mighty King of the Jungle for Free Download Online.

The Tiger Will See You a Hundred Times Before You See Him Once. - John Vaillant

Tiger Watches and Hunts; Whereas, Hyenas Wait and Wait, for Their Time, to Reach Rubbish Left by the Tiger; Similarly, the Fools Wait, Not the Wise Ones. - Ehsan Segal

A Tiger Never Returns to His Prey He Did Not Finish Off. - Chinese Proverb

The Tigers of Wrath Are Wiser Than the Horses of Instruction. - William Blake

You Have to Give It [the Tiger] Room. If You Don’t Give It Room, It Will Bite You. - Frank Bainimarama

The Tiger Lies Low Not From Fear, but for Aim.

When a Man Wants to Murder a Tiger He Calls It Sport; When a Tiger Wants to Murder Him He Calls It Ferocity. - George Bernard Shaw

A Wounded Tiger Is a Dangerous Beast. - Arthur Golden

And just in case, you still interested in viewing tiger in 3D, follow three simple steps. Google ‘tiger’, you will get an option to meet a life-sized tiger up close and ‘View in 3D’. Now, to view tiger in 3D, you will have to next click on ‘view in your space’, and there you go. You can check the full list of animals that you can view in 3D as well as phones on which this feature is available.