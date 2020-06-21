Sunday is here and keeping aside the fact that we are amid the coronavirus pandemic, today is a special day. What is usually considered the best day of the week, this particular Sunday brings in a lot of events taking place in one day. The world is currently braving the coronavirus pandemic. People are urged to stay at home to avoid social gathering and curb the COVID-19 spread. But just like we always say, social distancing doesn't mean social media distancing! Even though you are not able to leave the house, we will bring all the happenings around the world at your fingertips via this live blog.

Just like any other day, Twitteratti brings in some positivity to the microblogging site. Inspirational and motivations posts and hashtags are doing rounds on the internet. Along with #GoodMorning, #Happy Morning and #SundayMorning, netizens are spreading positive vibes with encouraging posts via GIFs and videos. However, June 21 sees the first solar eclipse of the year, the ring of fire, a lot of posts #SolarEclipse or #SuryaGrahan2020 are doing rounds on social media. It is also International Yoga Day and netizens are sharing informative posts and wishes. Father's Day is also celebrated today so social media platforms are filled with Father's Day wishes and greetings. Summer solstice begins today as well.

Many people do not know, but it is also Music and Selfie day today. So really the day is very eventful and we will make sure to bring everything to you via this live blog. From viral posts from different parts of the world and social media apps to funniest jokes and memes and viral video, in this viral live blog, we will bring in everything at your fingertips. Stay tuned with us as we give you a synopsis of the trending topics of the day.