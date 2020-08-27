Good morning people! It's a beautiful Thursday morning and people have taken to the internet sharing motivational quotes and inspirational thoughts using the hashtags #ThursdayMotivation and #ThursdayThoughts. As the day progresses we promise to bring you trending stories from around the world. From funny memes, hilarious GIFs, viral videos, latest Facebook videos and tweets being shared on social media platforms. August 27 marks various festivals and events around the world. It also marks birthdays of popular celebrities and famous personalities across countries.

The day marks Gauri Visarjan when several Maharashtrian households perform the Gauri Ganpati or Mahalaxmi puja. Gauri Visarjan is the day when the idol is immersed in water after three days of celebrations. August 26 marks the birthday of Jim Sarbh, Neha Dhupia, Shibani Dandekar, Aaron Paul

Alexa Vega, Sir Don Bradman, Great Khali and Alex Carey.

At a time when COVID-19 pandemic continues to stand as a threat, it is important to take necessary steps to curb the spread of this disease. Ensure that you do not step out of your house unless you are an essential worker or for any other emergencies. Wear facemask and maintain good hygiene. Follow the instructions by your local government authorities and follow it diligently for a better tomorrow. Due to pandemic-induced situations, people are going in different situations across the globe. Reach out to your family, friends and other loved ones to ensure they are doing fine. We wish you all a Happy Thursday and a great week ahead. Stay safe and healthy!