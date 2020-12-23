Twitter asked netizens to roast teh year 2020 and now it is flooded with funny memes and jokes from every everyone. All Twitter did was go "roast 2020. go." on its official handle and it was like people were just waiting for the opportunity. It is not like we haven't been doing that all year since it was doomed by the coronavirus pandemic BUT now became the perfect opportunity for Twitteratti to show their wit. Right from Instagram to other Twelebs, the microblogging site was filled wit hilarious memes and comebacks. While some people called it elaichi in Biryani and some called it "raisin". Well, we've all been through a lot this year and finally, netizens are venting out on Twitter's latest trend.

What is it that you'd have said if you were to roast Twitter? Well, while a lot of profanity may pop up into your heady BUT at the moment let's just take a look at some of the most hilarious and cleaver answers given by netizens and twelebs. 'My Plans vs 2020' Funny Memes Take Over Twitter, Netizens Joke About How Disappointing This Year Is Shaping Up to Be!

Twitter Asks People to Roast Year 2020:

roast 2020. go. — Twitter (@Twitter) December 22, 2020

Hilarious Memes and Jokes:

2020 is a gemini and i don’t have to explain that — nesrin danan (@blackprints) December 22, 2020

We Couldn't Agree More

Instagram Has The Most Epic Reply

LOL

2020 is that eye lash that goes in your eye and won’t come out. — Camila (@callme_kamikaze) December 22, 2020

The year 2020 definitely has to be one of the worst years in most of our lives and the internet was filled with meme trends taking a dig at this nightmare of the year. People also roasted 2020 at the beginning of the year and how worse it is turning out to be each month. #2020WorstYear trended on Twitter with funny memes and jokes as people looked for respite via humour. #2020WorstYear Funny Memes and Jokes on Twitter Will Bring a Smile on Your Face As You Cope-Up With Devastating News Updates From Around the World.

Similarly, 'My Plans vs 2020' funny memes took over the social media platforms this year too which was absolutely relatable and sad at the same time. The "My Plans vs 2020" viral meme would take memorable scenes from movies and TV shows, comparing them with happier beginnings. Just like our lives this year.

