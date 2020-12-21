Imagine a schoolboy planning a "rave" at school? During lunch break? The creativity is definitely incredible, even though being against the disciplinary rules at the institution. Cael Bell organised a 30 min long rave at his school toilet, before the 12-year-old boy was nabbed by the teachers who shut it down. Even though the school was not very pleased hearing of the "rave" held in the toilet, his parents support him completely saying that he did what he did during dull times like this. Google Image Results of School Girl vs School Boy Sparks Twitter Debate on Sexualisation of School Girls Portrayed in X-Rated Pics Wearing Skimpy Uniforms!

The underground event aka the "rave" was held on December 11 and he used Snapchat to advertise and invite the people to this rave where he promised to offer a Cadbury Twirl and bottle of Lucozade. However, the authority caught him and called up his parents who didn't just laugh but also laud their son for spreading some cheer. "All year 8 boys" at St Antony's Catholic College in Urmston, in Trafford, Greater Manchester were invited to this rave. He smuggled in his speakers, food, etc.

Cael's mother who is a hairdresser Louise Bell, of Flixton, doesn't see anything wrong in what he did. When she received a phone call from her son's school, it didn't make her furious. She said to Mirror, "I had to laugh. It has been a terrible year and I couldn't be angry with my son for trying to spread some cheer. When I got the call, it made perfect sense. Cael had been up, dressed and ready to leave for school early that morning which was unheard of in our house. He had the biggest smile on his face so I knew he had something up his sleeve." She further said, "But when I heard what Cael had done, from advertising the rave on Snapchat to actually pulling it off and even providing refreshments, I couldn't help but see the funny side. Cael's dad thought it was hysterical, he said 'go on son".

She said they had a conversation about whether or not they should be angry. She said, "In our eyes, he hadn't done anything wrong. We would have been furious if the teachers had reprimanded him further, past confiscating his things." The reason given by the kid for hosting this rave was that "school was boring and that they had nothing to do at lunch time." His mother posted about it on social media and it has been receiving all kinds of appreciation.

