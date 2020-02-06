Valentine's Day or Mahashivratri? Netizens Are Waiting For Lord Shiva's Festival Over The Day of Love, Check Funny Memes and Jokes

Valentine's Day vs Mahashivratri (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The month of February has begun with all the "love is in the air" feels because a very important observance of Valentine's Day 2020 is around the corner. Starting tomorrow, Valentine Week, which is celebrated a week in advance before February 14 will begin. But it is not just Valentine's Day that's around the corner, a very significant festival of Mahashivratri will be marked exactly a week later. Mahashivratri 2020 falls on February 21, this year. For every single out there, clearly the later is an awaited time compared to the day of love. The same sentiment is already reflecting online as funny memes and jokes showing eagerness for Mahashivratri are being shared online. Valentine's Day Funny Memes and Jokes: From Bajrang Dal to Oyo Rooms for February 14 Memes, Check out Hilarious Posts, Especially If You Are Single.

The feast of St Valentine marked in the 270 AD evolved into a celebration of love. Over the years, with pop culture and movies, the day became more commercialised, we agree. While couples eagerly await the celebration, singles are not really fond of the PDA that goes online, more so these days. A week later, a very significant festival of Mahashivratri, which is the "long night of Shiva" will be celebrated. Lord Shiva is of great importance in Hindu mythology and on this day, devotees perform worship throughout the night. The day has not just religious but even spiritual connotations. Lord Shiva is also considered a favoured God for most youngsters, which is why the eagerness for this festival is more than the day of love. Those who are awaiting Mahashivratri have taken to social media to pass a joke on Valentine's Day.

Check Some Tweets on Valentine's Day vs Mahashivratri:

Kids Vs Men!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chennai volunteers (@cauverycalling_meme) on Jan 17, 2020 at 9:35am PST

Not Same Bro

You are waiting for Valentine's Day I'm waiting for mahashivratri 🕉 We are not same 🙄 — Akhil Pandey (@akhil_alone_boy) February 2, 2020

Damn Autocorrect

I typed Valentine's day and my phone autocorrected it to Mahashivratri. — AKJ (@anealkj) January 31, 2018

Hahaha!

Girl : kidhr ho? Boy : 14th feb ke liye shopping krne aaya tha Girl : Kya liya? Boy : Sabudana **Mahashivratri** — Pavan Mankar (@Memes_mafia_boy) February 7, 2018

Legends

KIDS are waiting for BOARDS MEN are waiting for VALENTINE'S DAY LEGENDS are waiting for MAHASHIVRATRI — ペーパーボーイ (@PaperBoyYT) January 20, 2020

The devotees of Lord Shiva are more concerned about the celebration of Mahashivratri over Valentine's Day. What is your preference? Are you excited for Valentine's celebrations which begin tomorrow or have your devotion to Lord Shiva more?