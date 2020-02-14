Vote For Your Favourite Pokémon: From Pikachu To Eevee, Google Let's You 'Pokemon vote'! Here's What To Do

Favourite Pokemon (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Since childhood to adult life, if anything from the virtual world has been a constant, it surely has to be Pokemons. Pikachu is everyone's favourite! Eevee who got a starring role in Pokémon: Let’s Go. And Pokemon go once became a rage that fans couldn't get over. Pokémon Sword exclusively introduced Sirfetch’d, the Pokémon family has touched the number 1,000. However, everyone has their own favourite. But Google launched a competition recently that lets you choose your favourite Pokemon. It lets you easily vote for the best Pokemon you like. Just to let you know, until now Pokemon is winning.

The Pokémon Company International partnered with Google to hold a Pokémon of the Year poll where you can easily choose your favourite, by region. You can search for "Pokemon vote" on Google and the poll runs until 8:59 AM ET on February 14. You only get one vote per category, but you can weigh in once a day.

Google Trends took to Twitter to share the message that you can still vote for your favourite Pokemon: The tweet read: "There is still time for voting on your favorite Pokémon! To take part, search for “Pokemon vote” on Google. The Pokémon of the Year competition closes Friday, February 14, at 5:59 a.m. PST. Meanwhile, check out the top searched Pokémon over the last 12 months"

Just last Pokemon Go, the AR game, proved that it hasn't lost to the gaming industry. Apparently in 2019 saw the once viral game make a lot of money. An estimated $900 million through in-app purchases was made by this app. The amount exceeds the sale amount even from its initial launch.