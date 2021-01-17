We had a lot of memories—good, bad and some scary when we were kids. There are so many classics during the time that we would love to watch even today. It goes without a doubt, that in this pandemic, we all somehow have taken a ride to the memory lane by revisiting our childhood moments, especially movies and songs that will stay with us forever. But what about the scenes from films that scared the sh*t out of us? Remember the scene from 1990 IT, where the joker comes out of the shower drain? After a viral tweet by Canadian blogger and music enthusiast, Eric Alper, asking Twitter users to name the movie that traumatised them as a kid, people are taking a disturbing walk down the memory lane. From ‘IT’ to ‘The Exorcist,’ check out the scary scenes from old films that disturbed us as a child.

Eric Alper tweeted, “What movie traumatized you as a kid?” It instantly went viral, with thousands of retweets and comments, with people listing the films and even sharing the exact creepy scenes that scared them.

Here's Alper's Tweet:

What movie traumatized you as a kid? — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) January 15, 2021

Check Replies:

Nightmare On Elm Street. Couldn’t sleep for weeks after sneaking downstairs to watch it through the cracks between the stairs during my older sisters sleepover. It was this scene👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/VG4LG6yPa8 — Marcelo Quinonez (@CANICAMUSIC) January 15, 2021

Remember This Scene?

IT ... specifically the scene where he comes out of the shower drain. For years I placed shampoo bottle on the drain in an attempt to block it from coming out. pic.twitter.com/e6N5dXZmqz — Israel Rubio (@8bitlookbook) January 16, 2021

Boy, That Was Disturbing!

Fantastic Planet - French ‘cartoon’ that I saw when I was 8. Terrifying. Tiny humans oppressed and violated by gigantic French monsters. pic.twitter.com/psJSwusMIy — Elizabeth Floreani (@EFloreani) January 16, 2021

Oh Yes!

The brave little toaster was super traumatic for me for some reason, especially when the ac explodes pic.twitter.com/gTYwkboEkx — Seanna 🐯🌻 (@Seannahxdd) January 16, 2021

This Exact Scene!

Pee Wee's big adventure...thanks to this one scene. https://t.co/wQLtOqdeKD pic.twitter.com/yzo0WDrOmt — Brandon Hannibal Donkey (@RealBrandonDonk) January 16, 2021

The Exorcist

The exorcist, parents were watching it and I saw the shaking bed scene by accident, next night I was in bed sleeping and my bed started to shake. Scared the hell out of me I screamed dad ran in just as my dog was crawling out from under the bed Duke had a flea Almost pee the bed pic.twitter.com/A1RGmAa7Xu — Chris Smith (@ChrisSm67311592) January 16, 2021

Hahaha

The Wizard of Oz. Flying monkeys, no thanks. https://t.co/avy1bSjedl — Rae 🔥 (@FiatLuxGenesis) January 16, 2021

So, which movie frightened you as a child? Does it belong from the above tweets or some other film? Whichever it is, we are sure, the scary scene may have stayed with you for a really long time.

