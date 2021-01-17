We had a lot of memories—good, bad and some scary when we were kids. There are so many classics during the time that we would love to watch even today. It goes without a doubt, that in this pandemic, we all somehow have taken a ride to the memory lane by revisiting our childhood moments, especially movies and songs that will stay with us forever. But what about the scenes from films that scared the sh*t out of us? Remember the scene from 1990 IT, where the joker comes out of the shower drain? After a viral tweet by Canadian blogger and music enthusiast, Eric Alper, asking Twitter users to name the movie that traumatised them as a kid, people are taking a disturbing walk down the memory lane. From ‘IT’ to ‘The Exorcist,’ check out the scary scenes from old films that disturbed us as a child.

Social media has always been a fun place where used rightly. One can never get bored, while scrolling up to the many tweets, posts and more and stay up to date on all the latest internet buzz. The pandemic has forced us all to stay indoors, and that increased our internet usage. Be it Twitter, Instagram or Facebook; we have been spending a lot of time on social media more than ever. Besides, most of us have also taken a ride down the memory lane by revisiting movies, songs, books and more that we loved as a kid. We even summed up 2020 with a song! 

Eric Alper tweeted, “What movie traumatized you as a kid?” It instantly went viral, with thousands of retweets and comments, with people listing the films and even sharing the exact creepy scenes that scared them.

Here's Alper's Tweet:

Check Replies:

Remember This Scene?

Boy, That Was Disturbing!

Oh Yes!

This Exact Scene!

The Exorcist

Hahaha

So, which movie frightened you as a child? Does it belong from the above tweets or some other film? Whichever it is, we are sure, the scary scene may have stayed with you for a really long time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2021 08:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).