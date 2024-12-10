Controversies involving gamers, YouTubers, streamers, and gaming platforms are not uncommon. Recently, one such controversy quickly grabbed everyone’s attention. YouTuber and gamer Kian Brose found himself at the centre of the controversy after announcing that he had plans to sue Minecraft, a popular video game developed by Swedish company Mojang AB. In a viral video that has already garnered millions of views, Kian explained his concerns about the game. He talks about how the game violates several international laws, guidelines, and the end user license agreement. He also pointed out that the game’s content policy had been changed, but these updates did not reflect in the game. Minecraft Gets Sued by Kian Brose: YouTuber Takes Legal Action Against Video Game Developer and Mojang AB for Flouting Major International Laws, Lawsuit Controversy Explained.

Kian also added that even though he contacted the developers for clarifications. He never received a satisfactory response. He even approached Swedish regulatory authorities and organisations, but was turned down. He then decided to take matters into his own hands and released the now viral video on YouTube. He also started a GoFundMe campaign to take legal action against the video game developer and Mojang AB. But who is Kian Brose? Let’s learn a little more about the YouTuber.

Who Is Kian Brose?

Kian Brose is a Swedish compute programmer and YouTuber who shares content on his channel under his own name. His channel, which he started in 2012, has gained a following of 214K subscribers. Initially, he focused only on programming tutorials and covered topics like creating bots, converting images to text using Python, hacking WiFi networks, and more. In his YouTube bio, Kian mentions that he creates videos about anything he finds entertaining within the tech niche. While he began with tutorials, he later shifted to more general tech-focused entertainment, realising that a channel focused only on tutorials would not really grow. Minecraft Sells Over 300 Million Copies So Far; Microsoft-Owned Game Remains One Of The Best-Selling Games Of All Time.

Kian Brose Explains Issues With Minecraft

Kian believes that Mojang AB, the developer of Minecraft, is purposely keeping its terms and guidelines vague and unclear in order to create legal loopholes. According to him, it is a clear violation of the law, and it is one of the main reasons he is suing Minecraft.

