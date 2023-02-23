Why should boys have all the fun when an actual granny could have more fun. We are talking about a trick shotting grandmother who went viral for hitting a XXX OnlyFans model in the cleavage with ping pong pellets; she couldn't miss. There are very low chances that you may not know this 96-year-old Pauline Kana who gained enormous online fame after outrageous and hilarious videos on social media. She is known as the "Gangster Granny" and appears in videos with Ross Smith, an influencer who has amassed millions of social media fans. Pauline collaborated with Allegra Cole, an OnlyFans model famous for her extreme plastic surgery and XL boobs, in one film. Big Boob Woes! Waitress With 36JJ Size Breasts That Give Her Rashes Smelling Like ‘Rotten Flesh’ Fundraising for Reduction Surgery After Being Refused by NHS.

As she pointed a ping pong ball in increasingly diverse directions at Allegra's cleavage, the globetrotting grandmother mesmerised onlookers. Allegra, 57, has two 54-inch breasts that are each equipped with a 4,600 cc prosthesis. According to the Breast Implant Centre of Hawaii, they are more than 10 times larger than the typical breast implant, which is 350–400 cc. The Gangster Gran performed her first act while positioned 15 feet away from Allegra's breasts.

The ping pong ball was thrown by her after turning around backwards, landing directly between the OnlyFans actress' boobs. She didn't stop there, though. The ball bounced off a table and into the cleavage thanks to Granny's keen eye and her ability to hit the target from a balcony on the second story. Pauline is accustomed to her status as a global star and is frequently approached by admirers who express how much they adore her videos.

Before Gen-Zers were even born, she resigned from her numerous blue-collar jobs and began a new career as the internet's first "Granfluencer" at the age of 91. She told Hollywood Digest: “It is surreal, but it also feels amazing to know that this time I’ve spent with my grandson creating silly videos has served to inspire so many people and encourage them to be kind, to laugh, and to connect with their elders. Now, granny Kana continues to bravely battle cancer, and grandson Ross attempts to keep up with her energy.

