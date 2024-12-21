Tesla CEO Elon Musk congratulated the company’s progress in 2024 and highlighted achievements across its operations. At the Fremont Factory, Tesla hit a major milestone by producing its seven millionth vehicle. The year also saw the “Actually Smart Summon” feature alongside the production of over 100 million 4,680 battery cells. Tesla also achieved record deployments of Powerwalls in Q3 2024. At Gigafactory Berlin, 4,00,000 Model Y vehicles were manufactured, while Gigafactory Nevada surpassed 10,000 battery units per week. Gigafactory Shanghai produced three millionth vehicles, and Texas Gigafactory achieved a positive gross margin for Cybertruck. Gigafactory New York reached its build plan, and the Megafactory in Lathrop produced 201 Megapacks in one week. Additionally, Tesla opened 159 new service locations and, expanded its Supercharger network and unveiled the Cybercab. X New Features: Elon Musk’s Platform Rolls Out Grok Button for Profile Analysis, X Payments Expected To Be Added Added to UI Menu Soon.

