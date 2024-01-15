Mahindra XUV700 2024 model has been launched in India at starting price of Rs 13.99 lakh. The new 2024 XUV700 comes with new features and improved interior. It packs features like Front Ventilated Seats, first-in-segment OVRMs and 13 additional Adrenox Connected features. The first Mahindra XUV700 was introduced in August 2021, and since then, it has gained popularity and sales. The 2024 XUV700 is available for booking starting January 15, 2024 (today). According to the report by India Today, the demo vehicles will be available at the dealerships starting from January 25. The new Mahindra car offers with a total of 83 connected features; The 2024 XUV700 was launched in multiple other variants like AX3 at Rs 16.39 lakh, AX5 at Rs 17.69 lakh, AX7 at Rs 21.29 lakh and AX7L at Rs 23.99 lakh. Hyundai Creta 2024 Launch on January 16: From Expected Price to Features and Specifications, Check Everything About Hyundai’s New Mid-Sized SUV.

Mahindra XUV700 2024 Model Launched in India:

