Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) share price (NSE: BHEL) declined 4.04% to INR 230.14 in early trade on August 7 after the state-run engineering giant reported a sharp increase in net loss for Q1FY26. The company posted a net loss of INR 455.4 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to a loss of INR 211 crore in the same period last year. The loss widened primarily due to higher expenses. Despite the poor bottom-line performance, BHEL’s revenue from operations was nearly flat, rising marginally by 0.4% to INR 5,486.9 crore from INR 5,484.9 crore in Q1FY25. The weak earnings disappointed investors, leading to a dip in the stock price. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, August 07, 2025: Trent Ltd, Bajaj Holdings, BHEL Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Thursday.

