Shares of Natco Pharma ( NSE: NATCOPHARM) opened in the red in early trade on Thursday, November 27. The stocks of Natco Pharma (NSE: NATCOPHARM) plunged by 11.27% on November 27. The stock was trading at 1,065.50 on November 27. The stock started falling on Monday following the announcement that the US FDA completed an inspection of the company’s API manufacturing plant in Manali, Chennai, from November 17–21, 2025. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, November 27: Wipro, Asian Paints, and Oberoi Realty Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

Natco Pharma Share Price Today, November 27:

(Photo Credits: NSE)

