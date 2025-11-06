Suzlon Energy Ltd’s shares traded almost flat on Wednesday, hovering around INR 60.02 on the NSE, up marginally by 0.05% in morning trade at 9:40 am IST. The muted movement came despite the company posting a stellar Q2 performance. Suzlon’s net profit surged to INR 1,278 crore from INR 200 crore in the same quarter last year, aided by a tax write-back of INR 718 crore. Even after adjusting for the one-time gain, profit more than doubled year-on-year. The company’s revenue jumped 84% to INR 3,870 crore, while EBITDA rose 2.5 times to INR 720 crore. Investors are closely tracking the stock after its strong financial rebound and continued strength in India’s wind energy sector. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, November 6, 2025: Interglobe Aviation, Indian Hotels Company, and Berger Paints Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

