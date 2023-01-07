Ariana Grande made a fab appearance on the most loved show LGBTQ+ reality show, RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 as a judge. The singer joined host RuPaul and longtime judges Michelle Visage and Ross Mathews on the show. Have a look. RuPaul's Drag Race, Gossip Girl, Queer Eye: 5 Fashionable Shows On Netflix That’ll Launch You Into The Haven Of Trends And Style Like None Other!

Ariana Grande on RuPaul's Drag Race:

Ariana Grande on RuPaul’s Drag Race. pic.twitter.com/KKpN9tWouP — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 6, 2023

There's More:

A premiere fit for a QUEEN! 👑 Ariana Grande joins us for the two-hour #DragRace season premiere – tonight at 8/7c, NOW ON @mtv 👠 pic.twitter.com/T1qtvnBsiL — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) January 6, 2023

