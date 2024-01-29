The grand Night of Bigg Boss 17's finale is finally over, and the show has its ultimate winner Munawar Faruqui. Munawar has emerged victorious, beating other top contenders like Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande. A video of Samarth Jurel from the sets of the Bigg Boss 17 finale has emerged online, where the ex-contestant can be seen showcasing his support to Abhishek Kumar. Samarth said that Abhishek's performance was better when compared to the winner, Munawar, but he is still happy with the result. When asked about his favourites among the top 5 to win the trophy, Samarth named Ankita Lokhande. Bigg Boss 17 Finale: Munawar Faruqui Lifts the Winner's Trophy, Beats Abhishek Kumar.

Check Out the Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)