Despite a slow start, Vikrant Massey's film titled 12th Fail has defied expectations and emerged as a surprising success at the box office. The movie witnessed a remarkable jump in its collection on its fourth day, Monday, proving that it has found its audience. With a total collection of Rs 8.20 crore in its first four days, it has managed to trend much better than its opening day, leaving a mark in the Indian box office. 12th Fail Song ‘Restart’: Vikrant Massey Rewrites His Story in Latest Track From Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Movie.

View 12th Fail BO Update: