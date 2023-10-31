Despite a slow start, Vikrant Massey's film titled 12th Fail has defied expectations and emerged as a surprising success at the box office. The movie witnessed a remarkable jump in its collection on its fourth day, Monday, proving that it has found its audience. With a total collection of Rs 8.20 crore in its first four days, it has managed to trend much better than its opening day, leaving a mark in the Indian box office. 12th Fail Song ‘Restart’: Vikrant Massey Rewrites His Story in Latest Track From Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Movie.
View 12th Fail BO Update:
#12thFail WINS the race, PASSES the make-or-break Mon [Day 4] test, emerges TRIUMPHANT as it trends much, much better than Day 1 [Fri]… Fri 1.10 cr, Sat 2.50 cr, Sun 3.10 cr, Mon 1.50 cr. Total: ₹ 8.20 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice pic.twitter.com/a5VJJBR7us
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 31, 2023
