Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh recently visited Kolkata to promote their film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Alia delighted fans by sharing a video and behind-the-scenes pictures from the event, where she warmly greeted the audience in Bangla. In the footage, she is seen diligently rehearsing her Bangla lines before the stage appearance. Though she momentarily forgot her lines during the event, with Ranveer's support and a few attempts, she eventually managed to greet the audience in Bangla. Playfully teasing her, Ranveer remarked, "So cute yaar, you had done your homework before coming, still you forgot your lines during the exam." Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Twitter Can't Get Enough of Jaya Bachchan's Stern Expressions in 'Dhindhora Baje Re' Song.