Shah Rukh Khan attended the funeral of late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar earlier on February 6, which was held at Shivaji Park, Mumbai. Later on some videos and pictures of SRK offering 'Dua' to Lata ji went viral. However, on one hand netizens praised him for the way he offered prayers to Lata Mangeshkar, whereas some pointed out his blowing at Lata ji's body as 'spitting'. Just after the 'spitting' controversy a scene from his 2010 film My Name Is Khan went viral. Check out! Shah Rukh Khan Accused of ‘Spitting’ During Lata Mangeshkar’s Funeral; Twitterati Comes in Support of the Superstar After Video Goes Viral.

Check Out The Video Below:

This is what he exactly did Shah Rukh Khan pic.twitter.com/ftz3hSr1rg — Klaus ¯\(ツ)/¯ (@theboylovesbeer) February 6, 2022

