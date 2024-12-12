Amid rumours of divorce between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, the actress' sister-in-law, Shrima Rai, a popular beauty influencer and wife of Aishwarya's older brother Aditya Rai, took to Instagram to share 'must-try couple poses'. In the video, Shrima, dressed in a saree, demonstrates cosy poses with her husband, which couples can replicate at a wedding. Earlier, Shrima made headlines for clarifying that she prefers not to post about Aishwarya and Aaradhya on social media, as she aims to establish her own identity rather than being recognised solely for her family ties. Despite strong speculation about trouble in Aishwarya and Abhishek's marriage, the couple was recently spotted together at a wedding, sparking further intrigue. ‘Sukh Shanti Rehne Ki Bhiksha’: Amitabh Bachchan Seeks Peace Amid Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s Divorce Rumours.

Shrima Rai & Aditya Rai's Must-Try Couple Poses

