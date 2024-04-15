AP Dhillon took centre stage at Coachella, showcasing his unique brand of Punjabi music following the footsteps of Diljit Dosanjh's acclaimed performance last year. Collaborating with Stormzy and performing at the Sahara Stage, Dhillon delivered a captivating set featuring hits from his albums. In a dramatic finale, Dhillon embraced the rockstar persona, smashing his flying-V guitar to pieces. After this act, Netizens reacted differently. Many admired the energy and aura AP Dhillon created on stage during his Coachella performance, while others criticised his decision to break his guitar. Coachella 2024: Sid Sriram, AP Dhillon, NAV to Perform at Music Festival Alongside Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and Others - See Full Lineup.

AP Dhillon Breaks His Guitar, Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AP DHILLON (@ap.dhillxn)

