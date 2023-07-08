Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali were granted divorce in 2021 and the former was granted their daughter’s custody. Now the latest buzz is that the actress and Harshvardhan Rane are dating. The buzz around their relationship started doing rounds after their pictures from Gir trip went viral on the internet. The Taish actor has reacted to these dating rumours saying, “It does not bother me because it is the job of journalists to write and they also have a weekly deadline and daily quota or target of stories to submit. I see them as humans who are trying to do a job, just like my job is to be in films. I respect my journey and effort too much and hence, I respect their process too. They can write anything about me. I would still hug them when I see them,” reports HT. Sanjeeda Shaikh Flaunts Her Toned Body in a Bikini as She Plays With Daughter Arya Ali (View Pic).

Harshvardhan Rane On Dating Rumours With Sanjeeda Shaikh

