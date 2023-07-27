Arjun Rampal took to social media to proudly announce his daughter Myra Rampal's recent participation as a model at India Couture Week. The doting father shared a heartwarming video montage on Instagram, showcasing Myra's stunning pictures and videos from the prestigious fashion event. Overflowing with pride, Arjun expressed his joy, calling Myra's runway debut a significant achievement. He captioned the post, "So so proud of my little @myra_rampal who's currently killing it on the runway @fdciofficial #coutureweek." Arjun Rampal Wishes Daughter Myra on Her Birthday With Stunning Black and White Pic! (View Post).

Check Out The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Rampal (@rampal72)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)