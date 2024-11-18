Tiger Shroff has returned to the world of Baaghi after more than four years. The Bollywood star will be joining for the fourth instalment of the film directed by A Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. On Monday (November 18), the makers released a first-look poster of Tiger Shroff from Baaghi 4. The poster shows Tiger's character seated on a commode in blood-drenched clothes. He is holding a dagger in his hand, and the scene appears to depict the aftermath of a clash with wrongdoers. Baaghi 4 is scheduled to hit the big screens on September 5, 2025. ‘Singham Again’ Actor Tiger Shroff Shows Off His Muscular Back in Stunning Monochrome Pull-Up Video; Actor Shares Quote, ’Knowledge Is Knowing, Wisdom Is Doing'.

Tiger Shroff’s ‘Baaghi 4’ First Look Poster

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

