Sajid Nadiadwala turns 60 on February 18, 2025, and on the occasion of the day, his production house - Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment - has released a new poster of Salman Khan from their upcoming movie Sikandar. They also announced that they are dropping a 'big surprise' about the film on February 27, 2025. Fingers crossed that it would be a proper trailer of the movie. ‘Sikandar’ Teaser: Salman Khan Delivers Swag, Action and Style in AR Murugadoss-Sajid Nadiadwala's Upcoming Entertainer.

NGE Post for Sikandar

To all the amazing fans, your patience means the world to us. A little gift on #SajidNadiadwala’s birthday, after the love we’ve received on Sikandar! A big surprise awaits on the 27th of Feb! Stay with us ♥️🎥 #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar Directed by @ARMurugadoss… pic.twitter.com/ugRkOVRUvh — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) February 18, 2025

