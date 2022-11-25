Baap is the upcoming action-entertainer starring Sanjay Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty, Sunny Deol and Jackie Shroff in the lead. Sanjay has shared a BTS video from the sets of the film that glimpses ‘full-on dhamaal, bawaal aur masti bemisaal’. Baap: Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Sunny Deol, Mithun Chakraborty’s Intense Avatars From the Upcoming Film Unveiled.

Baap BTS Video

Parde par yeh kare kamaal, aur parde ke peeche? Khud hi dekh lo..😉 Full-on dhamaal, bawaal aur masti bemisaal. 😎 Here’s your sneak peek into the sets of this #BaapOfAllFilm@mithunda_off @iamsunnydeol @bindasbhidu @khan_ahmedasas @shairahmedkhan pic.twitter.com/iuQ5Nn46lF — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) November 25, 2022

