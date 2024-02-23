Bollywood actress Bhagyashree, renowned for her timeless beauty, recently celebrated her 55th birthday with her husband Himalaya Dasani. Both were seen twinning in white, with Bhagyashree dressed in a white saree and he in a casual white tee. A viral video on Instagram captures the celebration as Bhagyashree cuts her birthday cake, followed by affectionate kisses from her husband. Her reaction after this is worth watching, as Bhagyashree is pleasantly surprised and smiles without pausing. Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur Share FIRST Photo of Their Son, Name Him ‘Vardaan’ (View Pics).

Bhagyashree's 55th Birthday Celebration

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

