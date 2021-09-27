With multiple films announcing their release date, now Pratik Gandhi's Bhavai is all set to hit the big screens on October 22. The team thanked the Maharashtra Government for reopening the theatres. In a statement team Bhavai stated, "Pratik Gandhi’s Bhavai gets a new release date! Team BHAVAI thank the Government of Maharashtra for reopening theatres, BHAVAI to release on 22nd October! Presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), produced by Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Aksshay Jayantilal Gada, Parth Gajjar, and Hardik Gajjar films in association with Backbencher Pictures, Directed by Hardik Gajjar, the film is set to release in cinemas on 22nd October 2021." The statement further said, after the advise from team's legal advisor, Advocate Saveena Bedi Sachar and in complete compliance with the law, we would like to go ahead and proceed with the release of our film.

