Makers of Bhuj The Pride of India has dropped Nora Fatehi’s Zaalima Coca Cola Song and it's a peppy party number, to say the least. Nora Fatehi in her sizzling hot avatar and smooth dance moves has impressed us once again and we love the dancing diva's energy she brings in any hit song that she features in.

Watch Nora Fatehi’s Zaalima Coca Cola Song Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)