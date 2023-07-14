Bipasha Basu has shared an adorable photo on social media. The Raaz actor took to her Instagram handle to share a cute picture of her with her daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover. The Bollywood actor is seen in a printed pink kaftan dress. She accesorised the look with a delicate chain with a heart locket. Her daughter Dev is seen in printed pink attire with a cute headband. "Happy Together [sic]," Bipasha Basu added in the caption of the adorable Instagram post. Bipasha Basu Serves Major Fitness Goals, Shares Workout Video On Social Media (Watch).

Here's Bipasha Basu's Post:

