Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in the lead. The film set to be released on December 10 has already grabbed audiences’ attention for its unconventional concept. The trailer had dropped glimpses of the lead pair’s love saga and it also showed that Vaani’s character is a trans woman. Ayushmann has shared another video in which he introduces the sassy Maanvi who is a Zumba trainer. She’s got killer looks and dance moves. While sharing the video, Ayushmann captioned it as, ‘Meet Maanvi. Yeh ladki thodi anokhi hai’.

Watch Vaani Kapoor As Maanvi:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)