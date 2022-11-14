Every November 14 is observed as Children's Day, in honour of children. Ajay Devgn has shared a heartfelt post on this special occasion in which he mentioned, “Experiencing the unfiltered honesty of a child is so refreshing. Do take time out to always listen to your child and even children otherwise. Happy Children’s Day. PS: Love you Yug and Nysa.” Children's Day 2022: From Home Alone to Taare Zameen Par, 5 Must-See Movies on the Special Day With Your Kids!

Ajay Devgn’s Post On Children’s Day 2022

Experiencing the unfiltered honesty of a child is so refreshing. Do take time out to always listen to your child and even children otherwise. Happy Children's Day. PS: Love you Yug and Nysa ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Bm1lcMoOY3 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 14, 2022

