Fardeen Khan has been treating fans with some jaw-dropping transformation pictures of himself on Instagram. The handsome hunk, who underwent a major physical change, has been giving major fitness goals on social media. He has once again shared a series of selfies flaunting his ripped physique and cool fashion game. As he shares these photos and a video montage, Fardeen writes, “Embracing every moment with gratitude, just happy to be alive.” Fardeen Khan Goes Shirtless, Shows Off His Ripped Physique in This Beach Selfie (View Pic).

The Charming Actor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fardeen F Khan (@fardeenfkhan)

Video Montage Of Fardeen Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fardeen F Khan (@fardeenfkhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)