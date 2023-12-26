From Sara Ali Khan to Kartik Aaryan, Orry Spills 'Hot' Tea on Celebs and Life in His Recent Reddit AMA Session!

Orry recently conducted an AMA session on Reddit, unveiling insider news about Bollywood and delving into his personal life. The actor responded to numerous questions, and had absolutely hilarious replies to the trolls that poked him. Read on to find out more.

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 26, 2023 04:36 PM IST

Internet sensation Orry recently held a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) session where he answered to many sizzling questions regarding his life and Bollywood and also gave insider info about many topics, giving everyone a lot to gossip. Orry was also seen replying to several questions regarding his relationship with close friends Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan, and Suhana Khan. He also named his closest friend as well as the rudest person he ever met in Bollywood. Orry had hilarious replies to shut trollers who solely used this session to shame the star kids of Bollywood on a public forum.  Orry and Bigg Nerds Collab in This Fun Video That Poke Fun at Former's Rs 20 Lakh-Per-Selfie Fees and Picture Poses - Watch!

Check Out Orry’s Reddit AMA Session:

Some of Orry’s fun responses in AMA Part 1

byu/rekharai inBollyBlindsNGossip

