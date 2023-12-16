Indian Police Force S1 Teaser: Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi Are Ready To Take Terrorists Down in Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe (Watch Video)

Teaser for 'Indian Police Force' showcases stars ready to combat terrorism in Rohit Shetty's cop universe, streaming on Amazon Prime from January 19, 2024.

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 16, 2023 12:33 PM IST

The highly anticipated teaser for Indian Police Force Season 1 unveils stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi, set to combat terrorism in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Promising intense action, the series, set to stream on Amazon Prime from January 19, 2024. With a power-packed cast and Shetty's signature style, the teaser hints at high-octane drama and suspense. Indian Police Force: Teaser of Sidharth Malhotra, Rohit Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, and Shilpa Shetty's Amazon Prime Series To Release On December 16 (Check Out New Poster).

See Indian Police Force Teaser Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

