According to the latest buzz, Katrina Kaif is set to make her directorial debut. A viral video has sparked speculation that the actress has transitioned into filmmaking. In the clip, Katrina is seen performing stunts on a bike amidst snow-covered mountains, portraying a fierce, fighter-like persona. As the video ends, she confidently says, "Directed by me." However, the high-VFX video was quickly met with mockery from netizens. While some internet users compared it to a "TVC," others labelled it a "flop." The video has certainly stirred a wave of reactions online. Check it out. ‘Ek Movie to Banta Hai’: Not Aishwarya Rai or Katrina Kaif, Fans Want Raashii Khanna As Salman Khan’s Leading Lady in an Upcoming Film, Share Adorable Edits on X.
Katrina Kaif's Viral Video
Katrina Kaif's Directorial Debut Coming Soon?
Netizens Call Katrina Kaif New Venture 'Flop'
Instant Bollywood Instagram
Katrina Kaif's Directorial Debut Video Sparks Negative Reactions
Instant Bollywood Instagram
