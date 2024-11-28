According to the latest buzz, Katrina Kaif is set to make her directorial debut. A viral video has sparked speculation that the actress has transitioned into filmmaking. In the clip, Katrina is seen performing stunts on a bike amidst snow-covered mountains, portraying a fierce, fighter-like persona. As the video ends, she confidently says, "Directed by me." However, the high-VFX video was quickly met with mockery from netizens. While some internet users compared it to a "TVC," others labelled it a "flop." The video has certainly stirred a wave of reactions online. Check it out. ‘Ek Movie to Banta Hai’: Not Aishwarya Rai or Katrina Kaif, Fans Want Raashii Khanna As Salman Khan’s Leading Lady in an Upcoming Film, Share Adorable Edits on X.