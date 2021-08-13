Ajay Devgn's period war film Bhuj: The Pride of India is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar after 5.30 PM today (August 13). And well, ahead of its release on the digital platform, Kajol has already watched the movie at a theatre (special screening) and feels thrilled. She shared a video on Instagram saluting real-life heroes and also cheering for her husband's film.

Kajol's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

