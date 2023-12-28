Filmmaker Karan Johar often faces online trolling, but this time he directly addressed a 'crazy' troll on Instagram. Expressing offence at comments about his life choices, he particularly objected to the 'bahu' label, emphasising that it shouldn't be a pastime for anyone's mother. Karan asserted that a 'bahu' is an individual with her own rights and choices, and his mother, who co-parents his children, doesn't require any "time pass." He clarified that having a partner would be to fill his void, not to meet others' expectations. Koffee With Karan Season 8: Karan Johar Reveals Hilarious Anecdote When He and Manish Malhotra Were Almost Paired Up Romantically With Aditya Chopra and Anil Thadani.

Karan Johar's Instagram Story

Karan Johar's Instagram Story

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)