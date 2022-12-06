Last night, ace designer Manish Malhotra threw a birthday bash for his industry pals and well it was a full house. Right from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Gauri Khan to Kartik Aaryan, it was quite a star studded affair. Not to miss, how all the celebs were dressed at their best for MM's party. Check it out. Manish Malhotra Birthday Special: 5 Iconic Costumes by the Ace Designer That Amplified Bollywood’s Fashion Scenario!

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor with Malaika and Amrita Arora

Sara Ali Khan

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Kriti Sanon

Gauri Khan

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor

Kartik Aaryan

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

