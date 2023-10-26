Amid shooting for his upcoming film Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan on Thursday (October 26) visited famous Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir in Pune to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha. Pics and video of the actor from the temple have gone viral on social media which sees the lad worshiping the idol in pink shirt. He also performed aarti at the temple. Check it out. Kartik Aaryan’s Next Film Titled Chandu Champion! Kabir Khan’s Film To Release on June 14, 2024!

Kartik Aaryan Seeks Blessings of Lord Ganesha:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Kartik Is Ganesha Devotee:

just love how even after being such a big brand, his priorities never changed. His love, respect for Mala Aunty and her importance in his life, always and always warms my heart<3 🧿🧿❤#KartikAaryan @TheAaryanKartik pic.twitter.com/in4oTRS7zF — sakt` (@SarTikFied) October 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)