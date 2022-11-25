Richa Chadha issued apology over her controversial remark for hurting the sentiments of Indian Army and all those brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the Galwan clash, but that has just not worked. Like many other celebs, actor Kay Kay Menon too reacted over her now-deleted ‘Galwan Says Hi’ tweet. He mentioned in his tweet, “Least we can do is to behold love, respect & gratitude,in our hearts, towards such valour!” Vishnu Manchu Slams Richa Chadha’s ‘Galwan Says Hi’ Tweet, Asks ‘What Is Wrong With This Woman?’

Kay Kay Menon On Richa Chadha’s Galwan Tweet

Our brave men& women in uniform,put their life on the line to keep every citizen of our Nation safe &secure! Least we can do is to behold love, respect & gratitude,in our hearts, towards such valour! #JaiHind! वंदे मातरम!!🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/5mqbYfb8Ue — KayKay Menon🇮🇳 (@kaykaymenon02) November 24, 2022

